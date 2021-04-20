Left Menu

Nepal approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:36 IST
Nepal approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal gave conditional approval on Tuesday for the emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, an official of the drug regulator said, as the country recorded the highest daily increase of infections in four months.

Nepal began is vaccination campaign in January with AstraZeneca vaccines provided by India but suspended it last month following lack of supply.

"Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use authorization of Russia's Sputnik V in Nepal," Santosh K.C, a senior official in the Department of Drug Administration, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance increases supply of oxygen to over 700 tonnes a day to COVID-hit states

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd has tweaked manufacturing at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce over 700 tonnes a day of medical-grade oxygen which is being supplied free of cost to states badly affected by COVID-19, ...

Kate Winslet reveals daughter Mia slips 'under the radar' as actor with different last name

English actor Kate Winslet spilled the beans in a recent interview that her 20-year-old daughter Mia Threapleton started acting without anyone noticing since she has a different last name. According to People Magazine, the Titanic actor sha...

EU carbon price hits record high above 45 euros a tonne

The price of benchmark European Union carbon permits rose to a record high of 45 euros 54 a tonne on Tuesday, increasing costs for polluters. The contract for EU Allowances EUAs was up nearly 2 at 45.12 euros a tonne at around 1430 GMT, its...

Yediyurappa thanks Modi for clearing Metro projects

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clearing the two crucial Metro Rail routes, including the one connecting to the International Airport.Union Cabinet approves two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021