Italy reports 390 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 12,074 new cases
Italy reported 390 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 316 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,074 from 8,864. Italy has registered 117,633 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.89 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,255 on Tuesday, slightly down from 23,742 a day earlier. There were 182 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 141 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,151 from a previous 3,244.
Some 294,045 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 146,728, the health ministry said.
