Left Menu

Italy reports 390 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 12,074 new cases

Italy reported 390 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 316 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,074 from 8,864. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,151 from a previous 3,244. Some 294,045 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 146,728, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:10 IST
Italy reports 390 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 12,074 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 390 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 316 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,074 from 8,864. Italy has registered 117,633 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.89 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,255 on Tuesday, slightly down from 23,742 a day earlier. There were 182 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 141 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,151 from a previous 3,244.

Some 294,045 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 146,728, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Getting assurances from Centre, Delhi govt over oxygen supply: Gangaram Hospital Chairman

Amid reports of shortage of medical oxygen in the citys hospitals owing to the massive spike in coronavirus infections, Dr DS Rana, Chairman of Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi said that the hospital is getting assurances from both the Centre...

EU regulator backs J&J shot, finds possible link to clots

Europes drug regulator has found a possible link between Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who received doses in the United States, but backed its overall benefits against any risks. The European Me...

India waives import duty on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

India has waived import duty on COVID-19 drug Remdesivir until Oct. 31, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, as infections surge to record highs and lead to a shortage of the anti-viral medicine.The government has also waive...

Railway Ministry announces Rs 50,000 award for pointsman who saved child

The Ministry of Railways has announced an award of Rs 50,000 for Mayur Shelke, a Central Railway employee who saved a six-year-old boy by risking his own life.Shelkes daredevilry in rescuing the child moments before a train streaked past wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021