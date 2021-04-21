Germany to distribute J&J COVID vaccine to federal states

Germany to distribute J&J COVID vaccine to federal statesReuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:14 IST
Germany's health ministry will soon start delivering Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to federal states for use in vaccination centers after Europe's drug regulator backed its overall benefits against any risks. [nL1N2MD1B7
Family doctors should start receiving the vaccine week after next, it added.
