22 patients die at Indian hospital from lack of oxygen - government official

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 22 patients died at a public hospital in India's western Maharashtra state when their oxygen supply ran out after a leak in the tank on Wednesday, a government official said.

"The oxygen tank had a leak while refilling, and that caused deaths of 22 patients," Suraj Mandhare, an official in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, told Reuters, adding that the hospital was treating COVID-19 patients.

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

