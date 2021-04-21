22 patients die at Indian hospital from lack of oxygen - government official

22 patients die at Indian hospital from lack of oxygen - government officialReuters | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:25 IST
At least 22 patients died at a public hospital in India's western Maharashtra state when their oxygen supply ran out after a leak in the tank on Wednesday, a government official said.
"The oxygen tank had a leak while refilling, and that caused deaths of 22 patients," Suraj Mandhare, an official in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, told Reuters, adding that the hospital was treating COVID-19 patients.
