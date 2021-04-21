Health News Roundup: D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs'; How a WHO push for global vaccines needled Europe and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

How a WHO push for global vaccines needled Europe

Last April, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added Europe to a global effort to ensure equitable access to a vaccine, which she said would be deployed "to every single corner of the world." But despite pledging billions of dollars for the scheme set up by the World Health Organization (WHO) and publicly endorsing it, European Union officials and member states repeatedly made choices that undermined the campaign, internal documents were seen by Reuters, and interviews with EU officials and diplomats show.

D.C. marijuana activists stage 'Joints for Jabs'

After spending hours fruitlessly calling government helplines in a search for a hospital bed for a critically ill COVID-19 patient, Indian lawyer Jeevika Shiv posted an SOS request on Twitter. "Serious #covid19 patient in #Delhi with oxygen level 62 needs an immediate hospital bed," Shiv, part of a 350-member COVID-19 volunteer Medical Support Group, said on Twitter late last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)