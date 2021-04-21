Over 33.1 million Britons have received first COVID vaccine dose

Over 33.1 million Britons have received first COVID vaccine doseReuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:40 IST
A total of 33.14 million Britons have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with 10.78 million people having been given both doses, according to official figures released on Wednesday.
A further 2,396 cases and 22 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were also reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)