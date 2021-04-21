Left Menu

Gujarat reports highest daily rise of 12,553 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:49 IST
Gujarat reports highest daily rise of 12,553 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat added 12,553 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count so far, while 125 patients died due to the infection, the most in a day, officials said.

The number of cases in Gujarat rose to 4,40,731 with the addition of 12,553 new infections, said a release by the Health Department.

The previous highest one-day case count - 12,206 - was reported on April 20.

As many as 125 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the highest so far in the period, taking the toll to 5,740, the release said.

The previous highest one-day death count (121) was registered on April 20.

Surat district recorded 29 deaths, followed by 23 in Ahmedabad, 12 each in Vadodara and Rajkot, 8 in Jamnagar and 6 in Bhavnagar, the department said.

Deaths were also reported in various other districts of the state.

Ahmedabad city registered 4,821 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, followed by 1,849 in Surat city, 495 in Mehsana district, 491 in Surat district, 475 in Vadodara city, 397 in Rajkot city and 307 in Jamnagar city.

As many as 4,802 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 3,50,865, the release said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 recovery rate dropped below 80 per cent to stand at 79.61 per cent, it said.

The number of active cases rose to 84,126, of which 361 patients are on ventilators, while 83,765 are stable, the department said.

As many as 90.93 lakh people have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Gujarat till date, while 16.22 lakh have received the second dose, said the release.

During the day, 54,548 persons received the first dose, while 64,510 eligible persons got the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, it said.

In the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 251 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a release by the local authorities.

Also, 101 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

Out of total 5,643 persons found positive for coronavirus in the UT since the outbreak, four have died, 4,122 have recovered, while 1,517 patients are under treatment, the release said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,40,731, new cases 12,553, deaths 5,740, discharged 3,50,865, active cases 84,126, people tested so far (figures not released).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal PM holds dialogue with rival leader from own party

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a dialogue with a major political rival from his own party, Madhav Kumar Nepal, breaking months of deadlock amid political uncertainty. The two senior leaders of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-U...

Punjab Chief Secy bans elective surgeries in private hospitals, asks them to reserve 75 pc beds for COVID-19 patients

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, on Wednesday ordered an immediate ban on all the elective surgeries besides reserving 75 per cent beds in the private hospitals for COVID-19 patients to help conquer the ongoing second wave effectively. ...

Oxygen quota alloted to Delhi will reach the national capital: Centre assures HC.

Oxygen quota alloted to Delhi will reach the national capital Centre assures HC....

Post-vaccination breakthrough COVID-19 infection rate very small in India: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the breakthrough infection rate of COVID-19 after taking the either of the two Made in India vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield vaccines - is a very small number. Two-four per 10,000 breakthro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021