Mexico reports 4,639 new coronavirus cases, 549 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 4,639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 549 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,315,811 infections and 213,597 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Also Read: Tennis-Britain without Konta for Billie Jean King Cup tie vs Mexico

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)