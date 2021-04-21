Left Menu

USAID delivers shipment of COVID-19 supplies to Zanzibar

USAID’s Global Health Supply Chain activity recently procured respiratory and sanitation supplies valued at $400,000.

USAID | Updated: 21-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 23:21 IST
USAID delivers shipment of COVID-19 supplies to Zanzibar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has delivered a shipment of COVID-19 supplies to the Zanzibar Ministry of Health.

USAID's Global Health Supply Chain activity recently procured respiratory and sanitation supplies valued at $400,000. The supplies were delivered over the past month to the Port of Zanzibar and onward to public medical facilities through the central medical store. The shipment includes respiratory equipment such as pulse oximeters, pediatric and adult nasal cannulas, masks; and sanitation supplies such as backpack sprayers, and biohazard disposal bags.

Speaking on the delivery of medical equipment, Dr Abdullah S. Ali, Director General of the Ministry of Health Social Welfare, Elderly, Gender and Children, Zanzibar remarked "We believe in partnership relations that deliver quality health care to the general population. The consignment of medical supplies received will fill the existing gaps in the reduction of the burden associated with the COVID 19 threat in terms of mortality, morbidity and hospitalizations."

The United States government is committed to working side-by-side with all collaborators in Tanzania's health sector to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. The U.S. is the single largest contributor to the international response to COVID-19, and over the last year, the United States has dedicated $16.4 million to the COVID-19 response in Tanzania.

U.S. Ambassador to Tanzania Donald Wright said that the U.S. Government is pleased to partner with the Zanzibar Ministry of Health to provide these critical supplies.

"Our contribution of $400,000 worth of respiratory support and sanitation supplies is a symbol of our commitment to this partnership, and we look forward to working side by side with you and other stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19 and in our broader efforts to improve global health security," he said.

"We also welcome President Samia Suluhu Hassan's announcement that she intends to set up a task force to study COVID-19 and provide science-based advice on how to respond effectively. Additionally, the United States Government hopes a review of the evidence of vaccines is part of that process, as well as a commitment to enhanced reporting and data sharing."

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Chad in turmoil after Deby death as rebels, opposition challenge military

The son of Chads slain leader Idriss Deby took over as president and armed forces commander on Wednesday as rebel forces threatened to march on the capital, deepening the turmoil in a country vital to international efforts to combat Islamis...

AIIMS COVID task force chief urges other departments for more doctors

The head of the medicine department at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS here has requested his colleagues from other departments to provide 80 per cent of the resident doctors and faculty members for COVID-19 management.In ...

Putin warns of 'quick and tough' Russian response for foes

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sternly warned the West against encroaching further on Russias security interests, saying Moscows response will be quick and tough and make the culprits feel bitterly sorry for their action.The warning ...

Two killed in tree collapse incident in Thane

Two persons including an autorickshaw driver were killed on the spot when a huge tree fell on them in Thane city on Wednesday night, a civic official said.The incident took place on Moose Road near Talao Pali lake around 9 pm.An auto ricksh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021