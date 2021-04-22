Russian police detain more than 1,000 people at Navalny rallies - protest monitor

Russian police detain more than 1,000 people at Navalny rallies - protest monitorReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 01:02 IST
Police detained more than 1,000 people at protests across Russia in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Wednesday, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.
Supporters of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent fear he soon could die in prison, where he is on hunger strike, and are demanding he be given proper medical care. Officials say he has been treated as any other convict would be, and have warned the rallies are illegal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
