Left Menu

Five COVID-19 patients die at UP hospital, family members allege oxygen shortage

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:59 IST
Five COVID-19 patients die at UP hospital, family members allege oxygen shortage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five coronavirus patients died at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh allegedly due to a shortage in oxygen supply.

The incident took place at Naurangabad locality in Gandi Park area here on Wednesday, according to police.

However, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, the owner of the hospital, denied the claims and said the hospital had adequate oxygen stock.

Shyam Kashyap, whose 50-year-old brother Anil was among those who died at the hospital, told media persons that hospital authorities tried to cover up the lapse by arranging 40 oxygen cylinders after the tragedy took place.

''If the hospital had sufficient stock of oxygen, then why did it suddenly ask authorities for oxygen supply at 9 pm on Wednesday?'' he asked.

Agitated family members of the deceased persons created a ruckus at the hospital, following which senior police officials rushed to the spot and defused the tension.

The hospital owner said none of the patients died due to lack of oxygen.

Sharma said all five persons were on a ventilator and their death was a ''mere coincidence''.

Meanwhile, City Magistrate Vineet Kumar said, ''At around 9 pm on Wednesday, the hospital authorities called for an emergency supply of oxygen which was given by 10 pm.'' Kumar said the incident was being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Instagram's new tool automatically filters abusive messages

Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced a new tool that automatically filters Direct Message requests containing offensive words, phrases and emojis, similar to the comment filters that hide offensive comments on the platform.Unlike the reg...

Soccer-Man City chief Soriano apologises to fans for Super League 'anguish'

Manchester City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano apologised to supporters for the disappointment, frustration and anguish caused by the clubs involvement in the European Super League. City were the first of the 12 founders to officially back ...

Kalorex Group to Host National Parenting Conference

Speaker sessions, insightful panel discussions and live group counselling to be part of the conference Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India NewsVoir With a new normal enforced upon us due to the ongoing pandemic, classroom schooling has shifted home a...

Salman Khan pledges to 'clean the city' from drugs, crime in action-packed 'Radhe' trailer

The makers of Salman Khan starrer much-anticipated films of the year - Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, on Thursday released its trailer that is packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and groovy music and dance moves. The Dabangg star ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021