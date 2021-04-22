Left Menu

Navalny ally urges jailed Kremlin critic to end his hunger strike

A medical trade union leader and ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Thursday she and her group were asking the jailed opposition politician to call off his hunger strike.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:31 IST
Navalny ally urges jailed Kremlin critic to end his hunger strike
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A medical trade union leader and ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Thursday she and her group were asking the jailed opposition politician to call off his hunger strike. "To continue (the strike) would be dangerous for his life and health," Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the Doctors Alliance union, told Reuters. "We very much hope Alexei will end the hunger strike tomorrow."

Russia's leading opposition politician began a hunger strike on March 31 to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain that he said he was being denied to him in prison. Having survived a nerve agent poisoning last year that Russia denies carrying out, Navalny is serving a 2-1/2 year sentence in a case that he and his supporters say is politically motivated.

Russia says he has been treated well and is exaggerating to gain attention. President Vladimir Putin makes a point of never speaking Navalny's name, and the Kremlin says the case is a matter for the prison service. Police detained more than 1,900 Russians on Wednesday as his supporters took to the streets in dozens of cities to show backing for the 44-year-old opposition politician, according to the OVD-Info protest monitoring group.

Vasilyeva also said that authorities had taken Navalny to a civilian hospital on Tuesday, a day before the protest, and that he had been seen by the head kidney specialist, neurologist and neurosurgeon there. Navalny's team had not until now said he had been seen by doctors outside of the prison where he is being held in Vladimir region, east of Moscow.

Leonid Volkov, a close Navalny ally who is outside the country, said they had received the results of his medical checkup on Thursday, something he cast as a victory for their protest action. Vasilyeva called into question the course of medical treatment that was prescribed for him and said the team of doctors would publish their full medical report on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

PIL in SC to transfer Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to AIIMS Delhi from Mathura hospital

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists KUWJ on Thursday filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to transfer journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS Delhi due to his ser...

Oxygen Express leaves for Maharashtra from RINL plant

State-run RINL on Thursday said the Oxygen Express train with 100 tonnes medical oxygen has left for Maharashtra from its plant in Visakhapatnam. First Oxygen Express chugged off RINL VizagSteelPlant site carrying 100 tons of Liquid Medical...

Pope Francis praises efforts in climate summit

Pope Francis is urging participants in the U.S.-hosted global climate summit to ensure that the post-pandemic world is cleaner, purer and preserved.Francis delivered a short video message Thursday to the summit, praising the initiative. He ...

FACTBOX-Global climate schemes putting a price on carbon emissions

The United States, Japan and Canada announced more ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions at a global climate summit on Thursday hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, an event meant to spur big nations to combat global warmin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021