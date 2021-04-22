Left Menu

Haryana records biggest single-day rise of 9,742 COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana on Thursday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 9,742 COVID-19 cases and 55 fatalities that pushed the state's cumulative tally to 3,90,989 and the death toll to 3,583, a health department bulletin said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 9,623 fresh cases and 45 deaths.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases on Thursday are Gurgaon (3,553), Faridabad (1,342), Sonipat (850), Karnal (530), Hisar (580) and Panchkula (459).

The latest deaths include 10 each from Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, six from Jind, and five each from Panipat and Karnal.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 58,597. So far, 3,28,809 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 84.10 per cent, the bulletin said.

