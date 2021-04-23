Thailand reports daily record of over 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Thailand reported 2,070 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic started, as the country struggles with a new wave of infections.

Four new deaths were also reported, the health ministry said. The new cases took the total number of infections to 50,183, while 121 deaths have been recorded.

