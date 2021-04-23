Medical oxygen demand shot up by three times due to COVID-19 surge, says Medanta Chairman

Left Menu

Amid the shortage of liquid medical oxygen in the country, Medanta Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan said that the demand for medical oxygen demand shot up by three times due to the spike in the COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:17 IST
Chairman of Medanta Dr Naresh Trehan speaking to ANI. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the shortage of liquid medical oxygen in the country, Medanta Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan said that the demand for medical oxygen demand shot up by three times due to the spike in the COVID-19 cases. Speaking to ANI, Dr Trehan said that the issue is related to oxygen transportation.

"The demand for the medical oxygen has gone up due to the spike in the COVID-19 cases. The demand for oxygen has gone up by three times. This is a challenge. The steel industries, which are the biggest manufacturers of oxygen for their own consumption, offered to provide oxygen. But the issue is related to oxygen transportation. For this, special tankers have been ordered and the government is helping them in transportation. The supply chain can improve in 5-7 days," he said. He also said doctors should ensure that the oxygen should be used in a judicious manner.

Regarding the hospitalisation of the COVID-19 positive patients, Dr Trehan said, "Patient's lungs' condition, blood test reports, comorbidities, and age create a scenario under which we can say if it is right for them to be hospitalised...I did like to tell doctors to keep in mind that who has to be recommended to hospital." "Anyone who gets an RT-PCR positive report should not immediately start thinking that they have to be hospitalised. They should first contact a doctor. Hospitals have a COVID app. At Medanta, we have such an app too, you fill in the details and get a call from a doctor," he added.

The Medanta chairman said that there is no need to panic. "The understanding of patients, wastage of oxygen and judicious use of oxygen by the hospitals can bridge the supply of oxygen. We have to use the resources carefully," he said. Tehran further said, "The balance between COVID care centres run by hospitals and hospitals must coordinate. This will rationalise the use of oxygen, increase the availability of beds and the public will not panic."

"We can win the war if the public will support us. The government is responding to the demands. Remdesivir injection should not be used unnecessarily," he added. India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now. This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695.

The country has recorded 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,86,920 people have succumbed to the viral infection in India so far. There are 24,28,616 active COVID-19 cases in the country now. (ANI)

