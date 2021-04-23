Meghalaya ministers donate 10 pc of three months' salary to CM Relief Fund for COVID-19

Extending their support to the state governments efforts in combating the pandemic, all ministers in Meghalaya have donated 10 per cent of their three months salary to the CM Relief Fund for COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

''I extend my gratitude to our Hon'ble Ministers for donating 10% of their monthly salaries from January up to March amounting to Rs. 3,53,250/- (rupees three lakhs fifty- three thousand two hundred fifty only) towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund for #Covid19,'' he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister convened a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners of all 11 districts to chalk out strategies to handle the resurgence of COVID-19 in the state.

''Stressed on the need to adopt a targeted approach, identify hotspots and aggressively complete the Phase 2 vaccination drive,'' he said.

With a little over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 157 deaths so far, the state is gearing up for dealing with the second wave of the pandemic.

All non-essential shops have been ordered to remain closed from April 26 to April 30 to contain the spread of the virus, a senior health official told PTI.

The state government has also ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and universities till May 4, and attendance in government and private offices has been slashed to 30 per cent.

Meghalaya recorded 180 fresh cases on Thursday pushing the coronavirus caseload to 15,486.

At present, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,131.

As many as 14,198 patients have recovered from the infection till now.

The state has tested 4.43 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

Close to 1.9 lakh people have been inoculated in the state and over 50,000 of them have received both doses of the vaccine, the health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)