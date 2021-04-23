Left Menu

Meghalaya ministers donate 10 pc of three months' salary to CM Relief Fund for COVID-19

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 23-04-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 18:55 IST
Meghalaya ministers donate 10 pc of three months' salary to CM Relief Fund for COVID-19

Extending their support to the state governments efforts in combating the pandemic, all ministers in Meghalaya have donated 10 per cent of their three months salary to the CM Relief Fund for COVID-19, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

''I extend my gratitude to our Hon'ble Ministers for donating 10% of their monthly salaries from January up to March amounting to Rs. 3,53,250/- (rupees three lakhs fifty- three thousand two hundred fifty only) towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund for #Covid19,'' he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister convened a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners of all 11 districts to chalk out strategies to handle the resurgence of COVID-19 in the state.

''Stressed on the need to adopt a targeted approach, identify hotspots and aggressively complete the Phase 2 vaccination drive,'' he said.

With a little over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases in the state and 157 deaths so far, the state is gearing up for dealing with the second wave of the pandemic.

All non-essential shops have been ordered to remain closed from April 26 to April 30 to contain the spread of the virus, a senior health official told PTI.

The state government has also ordered the closure of schools, colleges, and universities till May 4, and attendance in government and private offices has been slashed to 30 per cent.

Meghalaya recorded 180 fresh cases on Thursday pushing the coronavirus caseload to 15,486.

At present, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,131.

As many as 14,198 patients have recovered from the infection till now.

The state has tested 4.43 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

Close to 1.9 lakh people have been inoculated in the state and over 50,000 of them have received both doses of the vaccine, the health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

10th, Intermediate exams should be deferred or cancelled: Andhra BJP leader

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country, BJP state secretary Pathuri Nagabhushanam on Friday appealed to the state government to either postpone or cancel class 10 and Intermediate examinations bein...

Vaccine policy creating huge financial burden on States: Kerala CM

The Centres new vaccine policy was creating a huge financial burden on the state governments, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday and sought its support to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve.During a video conference held b...

EU to shortly sign world's largest vaccine deal with Pfizer

The European Commission said it expects to seal the worlds biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over unfair access to shots for the wo...

NewCore and Nokia extend broadband connectivity to remote Native American tribes

Nokia, in partnership with NewCore Wireless, is extending the next-generation private wireless connectivity to empower rural, unserved and underserved Native American communities across the U.S.The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North and Sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021