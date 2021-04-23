Nepal reports 2,559 new coronavirus infections; total cases touches 294,601: Health Ministry

By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Apr 23 (PTI)Nepal has reported 2,559 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 294,601, the health ministry said on Friday.

The nation also reported 5 deaths due to coronavirus in the last one day.

"Nepal till Friday has 294,601 cases of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the nation has witnessed 2,559 new infections and 5 deaths," said a statement from the Ministry of Health and Population.

During this period of last one day, 8,798 swab samples were tested. So far, 2,388,200 people have undergone PCR tests in Nepal to determine spread of corona virus, the ministry statement said. Of the total cases so far, 276,755 people have recovered from the disease. Similarly, 3,122 died due to corona virus infection, according to the ministry.

