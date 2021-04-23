Left Menu

Remdesivir production will be up from 38.80 lakh units/month to 74 lakh units/month by May: MHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The production of life-saving Remdesivir injection used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and is currently in scarcity in the country, will be augmented to 74 lakh units by next month from 38.80 lakh units now, the Union home ministry said.

The ministry also asked the states and Union territories (UTs) to ensure seamless supply and transport of Remdesivir.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories (UTs) on Thursday, also conveyed that there will be interim allocation and supply of the life-saving injection to the states/UTs from April 21 to April 30.

Bhalla said a monitoring mechanism has been set up under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers through the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) and the Drugs Controller General of India for monitoring and coordinating the supply of COVID-19 drugs on a daily basis, with pharmaceutical associations, manufacturing companies and state governments.

''The supply of Remdesivir injection and imported drug Toclizumab is under severe constraint due to sharp increase in demand. Several steps have been taken to augment the production capacity of the seven licensed manufacturers of Remdesivir injection in the country from 38.80 lakh units per month to 74 lakh units per month by early May 2021,'' the letter said.

The home secretary also said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Department of Pharmaceutical (DoP) have communicated to the states/UTs about an interim allocation, from April 21 to April 30, for supply of Remdesivir by all the licensed domestic manufacturers.

''In view of the above, I would urge you to issue necessary instructions to all the authorities concerned to take all measures for compliance with the above allocation and subsequent allocations to be made by MoHFW and DOP in a smooth and timely manner to ensure seamless supply and transport of Remdesivir to States/UTs concerned,'' he said.

Bhalla said any disruption or hindrance to the movement of this drug, may have unintended adverse effect to the nation's fight against COVID-19.

''I would also request you to personally monitor the supply of essential medicines required under COVID Treatment Protocol in your UT and appoint Nodal Officers who will be responsible for un-restricted and timely movement of Remdesivir within their UT as per allocation made by MoHFW,'' he added.

