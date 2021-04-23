COVID-19: Delhi records highest single-day toll with 348 deaths, 24,331 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Delhi registered 24,331 new COVID-19 cases and 348 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Friday. This is the second consecutive day when the national capital reported the highest number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in a single day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi registered 24,331 new COVID-19 cases and 348 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin update on Friday. This is the second consecutive day when the national capital reported the highest number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in a single day. As of now, there are 92,029 active COVID-19 cases in the city taking the total coronavirus tally to 9,80,679. The death toll in the national capital has mounted to 13,541. The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 32.43 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 1.38 per cent.

A total of 23,572 people also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,75,109. As many as 75,037 tests, including 43,711 RT-PCR and 31,326 RAT, were done in the said period, thus showing a positivity rate of 32.43 per cent. Meanwhile, India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.

This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695. According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,86,920 people have succumbed to the viral infection in India so far. There are 24,28,616 active COVID-19 cases in the country now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

