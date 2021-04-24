'Positivity' helps 103-year-old MP man recover from COVID-19

A centenarian in Betul in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday said he had beaten back coronavirus infection in the same doughty manner in which he took the British head-on in his young days as a freedom fighter.

Birdichand Gothi, who is 103-year-old as per his Aadhaar card which states that he was born on November 2, 1917, had contracted the infection on April 5 and recovered on Friday.

''I did not panic or rush to a hospital. With the same zeal with which I fought the British, I took the virus head-on. I remained happy and positive, took a simple vegetarian diet and defeated COVID-19,'' he told reporters here on Saturday.

''Stay positive, smile, exercise and have a balanced diet,'' he said when asked for tips to beat the infection.

He said a Chhindwara-based doctor helped him with medicines due to which he got recovered.

The doctor said Gothi tested positive on April 5 and recovered on Friday.

