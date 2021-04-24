'Positivity' helps 103-year-old MP man recover from COVID-19
A centenarian in Betul in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday said he had beaten back coronavirus infection in the same doughty manner in which he took the British head on in his young days as a freedom fighter.Birdichand Gothi, who is 103-year-old as per his Aadhaar card which states that he was born on November 2, 1917, had contracted the infection on April 5 and recovered on Friday.I did not panic or rush to a hospital.PTI | Betul | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:08 IST
A centenarian in Betul in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday said he had beaten back coronavirus infection in the same doughty manner in which he took the British head-on in his young days as a freedom fighter.
Birdichand Gothi, who is 103-year-old as per his Aadhaar card which states that he was born on November 2, 1917, had contracted the infection on April 5 and recovered on Friday.
''I did not panic or rush to a hospital. With the same zeal with which I fought the British, I took the virus head-on. I remained happy and positive, took a simple vegetarian diet and defeated COVID-19,'' he told reporters here on Saturday.
''Stay positive, smile, exercise and have a balanced diet,'' he said when asked for tips to beat the infection.
He said a Chhindwara-based doctor helped him with medicines due to which he got recovered.
The doctor said Gothi tested positive on April 5 and recovered on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhindwara
- Madhya Pradesh
- British
- Betul
- Aadhaar
ALSO READ
Govt approves Rs 726 cr highway projects in Madhya Pradesh
Shivraj Singh Chouhan rules out possibility of lockdown in Madhya Pradesh
Union Home Secretary chairs meeting to review status of COVID19 in Madhya Pradesh
COVID patient dies after ward boy allegedly removed oxygen support in Madhya Pradesh hospital
Centre asks Madhya Pradesh to implement 5-fold strategy to check COVID spread