Mexico reports 3,308 new coronavirus cases, 349 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-04-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 00:34 IST
Mexico on Saturday reported 3,308 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 349 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the country's total to 2,326,738 infections and 214,853 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

