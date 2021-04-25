New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

DEL35 UP-KANPUR-DEATHS Bodies keep arriving at Kanpur crematoriums, belie official virus death count Kanpur (UP): As coronavirus cases surge, the number of cremations taking place at the city's crematoriums has increased several-fold -- far more than the 66 deaths officially attributed to the virus in the entire district over the past six days.

DES34 UP-PRIYANKA-ADITYANATH Only an insensitive govt can make such statement: Priyanka on UP CM's 'no oxygen shortage' remarks New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospital in the state, and asserted that ''only an insensitive government'' will give such a statement.

DES21 UP-OXYGEN-AKHILESH Pictures don't lie: Akhilesh on UP govt's no-oxygen-shortage claim Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday that the Uttar Pradesh government was spreading ''rumours'' about no shortage of oxygen in the state amid soaring coronavirus infections.

DES32 UP-OXYGEN-SHORTAGE Patients' kin struggle to get medical oxygen in Agra Agra: Family members of 45-year-old Rama Devi are desperately trying to get an oxygen cylinder for her after a private hospital here told them to arrange it of their own amid a shortage of the life-saving gas for coronavirus patients.

DES28 UP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: UP reports 208 deaths, 35,614 new cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 38,055 fresh coronavirus cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the virus tally to 10,86,625 and toll to 11,165, according to an official statement.

DEL70 UKD-AVALANCHE-LD TOLL Uttarakhand avalanche toll rises to eleven Gopeshwar: The death toll in an avalanche at Sumna near the Indo-China border in Chamoli district rose to 11 on Sunday with the recovery of one more body, officials said.

DEL60 RJ-VACCINATION-FREE-GEHLOT Rajasthan CM announces free anti-coronavirus vaccine to all above 18 Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday announced the state government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to people above 18 years of age, who will be inoculated beginning May 1.

DES7 RJ-HEALTH MINISTER Received 28,350 Remdesivir injections from makers against 1.75 lakh ordered: Rajasthan govt Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Sunday said the state had placed an order for purchase of 1.75 lakh Remdesivir injections from various drug manufacturers in April, but it has so far received only 28,350 of them.

DES23 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan reports 74 deaths, toll climbs to 3,601 Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 74 deaths and 15,809 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities and case count to 3,601 and 5,14,437 respectively.

DES27 HR-OXYGEN-HOSPITAL 4 COVID patients die in hospital in Rewari due to oxygen shortage, probe on to ascertain it Rewari (Haryana): Four patients died in a private hospital here on Sunday allegedly due to a shortage of medical oxygen even as the district administration launched an investigation to find out the reason behind the deaths.

DES22 HP-COVID-LD CURFEW HP: Night curfew in four districts from Apr 27, negative COVID report a must to enter state Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in four districts from April 27 to May 10 and made it mandatory for people visiting the state to produce a negative coronavirus report.

DES29 HP-COVID-LD CASES COVID: Himachal Pradesh sees record 32 deaths in a day Shimla: The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,323 on Sunday with 32 more fatalities, the highest single-day rise so far, while 1,363 new cases pushed the infection tally to 87,501, according to an official data updated till pm 7 pm.

Punjab CM write to Centre, demands increase in oxygen quota Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, urging for an increase in the state’s medical oxygen quota.

DES10 PB-VIRUS-PATIENTS COVID patients from Delhi, neighbouring states coming to Punjab for treatment: Officials Chandigarh: Amid reports of shortage of hospital beds and oxygen supplies, COVID-19 patients from Delhi and neighbouring states are getting admitted to health facilities in Punjab, said officials on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)