Haryana records highest single-day rise of 64 COVID deaths, 10,985 cases; Gurgaon worst-hit

Meanwhile, according to the health department daily bulletin, the latest deaths included 11 from Gurgaon, 10 from Faridabad, seven from Hisar, six from Karnal and five each from Sonipat and Ambala districts.With the fresh deaths, Haryanas death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 3,767.Among the districts that reported a big spike in COVID-19 cases are Gurgaon 3,410, Faridabad 1,560, Hisar 940, Sonipat 610, Karnal 570 and Sirsa 469.The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state were 74,248.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana on Sunday recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 64 more people succumbing to the disease on Sunday as well as 10,985 fresh cases, which pushed the tally to 4,24,319.

Gurgaon district continued to remain the worst-hit as it again recorded a big spike in cases on Sunday.

In view of a surge in COVID-19 cases to check further spread of the infection, the district administration of Gurgaon and a few other districts, which have seen a spike in cases, on Sunday ordered imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC with immediate effect prohibiting the gathering of more than four people at one place, unless specifically permitted.

The other districts where these prohibitory orders have been issued include Panchkula, Faridabad, Hisar and Sonipat.

However, these orders shall not apply on police force and other public servants on duty, persons of medical industries/institutions, persons working in sectors related to essential products or services, officials said.

In another order issued by the Gurgaon district magistrate on Sunday, all IT/ITES units in the district shall operate their offices through work from home till 9 am of May 3. Meanwhile, according to the health department daily bulletin, the latest deaths included 11 from Gurgaon, 10 from Faridabad, seven from Hisar, six from Karnal and five each from Sonipat and Ambala districts.

With the fresh deaths, Haryana's death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 3,767.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in COVID-19 cases are Gurgaon (3,410), Faridabad (1,560), Hisar (940), Sonipat (610), Karnal (570) and Sirsa (469).

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state were 74,248. So far, 3,46,304 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 81.61 per cent, the bulletin said. In the wake of sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, all the deputy commissioners have been instructed to take decisions as per local needs regarding imposing Section 144 CrPC, fixing the minimum number of employees in the government offices in the districts, and ensuring that there is no crowd gathering anywhere.

