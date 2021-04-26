Brazil registers 1,305 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday - health ministry

Brazil registers 1,305 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday - health ministryReuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 03:37 IST
Brazil registered 1,305 new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 32,572 additional cases, according to data published by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered 390,797 total coronavirus deaths and 14,340,787 total confirmed cases.
