J&J vaccine study to resume in South Africa on Wednesday, ministry says

J&J vaccine study to resume in South Africa on Wednesday, ministry saysReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-04-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 11:12 IST
A research study in South Africa further evaluating Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the field will resume on Wednesday, the health ministry said, after the study was paused over rare cases of blood clots in people given the vaccine. During the pause, it had been established that there is a one in a million chance of getting a clot after the vaccine, so regulators across the world have recommended the continued use of J&J's shot, the ministry said.
Local regulator SAHPRA, the South African Medical Research Council and health ministry have worked to ensure there is intensified pre-vaccination assessment and post-vaccination monitoring when the J&J study resumes, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SAHPRA
- Johnson & Johnson's
- health ministry
- South Africa
- the ministry
ALSO READ
U.S. to call for pause on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine - NYT
U.S. calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine brings in $100 mln in quarterly sales
Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine expected to be imported by June-July: Science and Technology Ministry