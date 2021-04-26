Left Menu

Air India brings 318 oxygen concentrators from New York to Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:49 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Wikimedia

Air India brought 328 oxygen concentrators to India on its New York-Delhi flight on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Various hospitals across the country continue to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen on Monday even after receiving emergency supplies.

On Saturday, 20 people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital amid a shortage of oxygen.

''All efforts to strengthen India's fight against the pandemic are on. 318 Philips oxygen concentrators on @airindiain flight from JFK airport land at @DelhiAirport,'' Puri tweeted on Monday.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

