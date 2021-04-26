No crisis of medical oxygen in WB : govt official

No crisis of medical oxygen in WB : govt officialPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 19:50 IST
There is no crisis of medical oxygen in West Bengal and the state has adequate stock of the life-saving gas, a senior state government official said after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the current spike in COVID-19 cases.
There is ''no question of any crisis in oxygen'' at the moment as the state has a daily average production of 457 MT of the gas whereas the requirement is close to 223 MT per day, the official said.
''There is no crisis of medical oxygen in West Bengal.
We have adequate storage of the gas. So there is no question of any crisis,'' he told PTI.
The state is also planning to start supplying oxygen through pipeline to hospitals primarily treating COVID-19 patients, he said.
The review meeting discussed that there are a total 20,000 beds in the private and the state-run clinical establishments to treat corona patients in the state, the official said.
Banerjee held the review meeting at the state secretariat after the state Election Commission gave her the nod for it.
Chief secretary Alapan Bandyapadhyay, home secretary H K Dwidevi and health secretary N S Nigam were present at the meeting, offical sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal records 78.43 pc voter turnout in Phase-IV Assembly polls
EC trying to suppress facts, guns were aimed at villagers in Sitalkuchi: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Cooch Behar firing.
EC barring entry of netas in Cooch Behar unprecedented move, want to visit Sitalkuchi, where four died in firing, on April 14: Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri.
West Bengal polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Shantipur
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds roadshow in West Bengal's Bardhaman amid polls