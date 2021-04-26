New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

DEL69 HR-OXYGEN-LD HOSPITAL 5 COVID-19 patients die at pvt hospital in Hisar, kin allege oxygen shortage as cause Hisar (Haryana): Five COVID-19 patients, including one from Delhi, died at a private hospital here on Monday with relatives of the deceased holding a protest alleging that they died due to grave shortage of medical oxygen at the facility.

DES4 HR-OXYGEN-PGIMS PGIMS hospital in Rohtak stops admissions of new COVID-19 patients after oxygen shortage Rohtak (Haryana): The PGIMS hospital in Rohtak has stopped admission of new COVID-19 patients till further orders, saying it is faced with a ''shortage'' of medical oxygen.

DES35 HR-OXYGEN-KHATTAR No shortage of medical oxygen in the state, says Haryana CM Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday asserted that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the state while assuring people that the state government was geared up to ensure people do not face any problem amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

DES40 PB-VIRUS-LD CURBS COVID: Punjab govt orders weekend lockdown, extends night curfew by two hours Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday ordered a weekend lockdown and extended the night curfew by two hours in a bid to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases.

DEL70 UKD-AVALANCHE-TOLL Uttarakhand avalanche toll rises to 15 Gopeshwar: The death toll in an avalanche at Sumna near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district rose to 15 on Monday with the recovery of three more bodies, an official said.

DES14 UP-VIRUS-AKHILESH-BJP UP govt fudged coronavirus death number, alleges Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of fudging coronavirus death number, saying the data shown by it is contradicted by the rush at crematoriums.

DES34 UP-VIRUS-CASES 249 deaths, 33,574 fresh coronavirus cases in UP Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported 249 coronavirus deaths, the highest single-day fatality count so far, as 33,574 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 11,20,176.

DES36 UP-3RDLD-PANCHAYAT POLLS 62 pc turnout till 5 pm in UP panchayat polls; 2 cops on duty die after falling ill Lucknow: About 62 per cent turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls Monday, when two security personnel died after falling ill while on election duty.

DES37 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Record 84 COVID-19 deaths, 16,438 cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan on Monday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 84 and maximum number of cases with 16,438 coronavirus cases in a single day, taking the number of fatalities and cases to 3,685 and 5,30,875, respectively.

DES33 HP-VIRUS-CASES Himachal sees 1,692 new COVID cases, 27 deaths Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported 27 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 1,350, while 1,692 new cases pushed the tally to 89,193.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)