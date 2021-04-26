Left Menu

98 more coronavirus deaths, 6,318 fresh cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:55 IST
98 more coronavirus deaths, 6,318 fresh cases in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ninety-eight more fatalities, the highest number of deaths in a day this year, pushed the toll to 8,530 in Punjab while 6,318 fresh infections took the total count to 3,45,366, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday.

The state had seen the maximum number of deaths in a span of 24 hours at 106 in September last year.

The number of active cases rose from 48,154 on Sunday to 49,894.

Fourteen died of COVID-19 in Patiala, 11 each in Amritsar and Mohali, 10 in Ludhiana and seven each in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur, of the latest fatalities in the state.

Ludhiana saw the maximum number of cases at 753, followed by 749 in Mohali, 658 in Jalandhar, 468 in Bathinda, 456 in Patiala, among fresh cases in the state.

A total of 4,438 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,86,942, according to the bulletin.

There are 74 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 584 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 69,96,890 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh saw 821 fresh infections, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 39,513.

With the death of five more persons, the toll reached 435 in the city, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases was 5,575, it stated.

A total of 477 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 33,498, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,89,827 samples have been taken for testing so far and 3,49,235 of them tested negative while reports of 65 samples were awaited, the bulletin further stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tesla lifts S&P 500 ahead of tech earnings wave

The SP 500 and Nasdaq climbed on Monday, fueled by Tesla ahead of the electric car makers quarterly report, which kicks off this weeks results from several heavyweight growth companies. Tesla Inc advanced 1.3, with analysts expecting the co...

Turkey announces "full lockdown" from April 29 to curb COVID spread

Turks will be required to stay mostly at home under a nationwide full lockdown starting on Thursday and lasting until May 17 to curb a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday.Turkey logged 37...

Mother, daughter locked up inside store in Rajasthan; shopkeeper pleads innocence

A woman and her daughter who were accidently locked up in a cloth shop were rescued by police after two hours in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday.The shop was opened despite government orders and when a police jeep reached the town, ...

Punjab Council of Ministers decides to form new SIT to probe Kotkapura firing incident

The Punjab Council of Ministers on Monday decided to set up a new Special Investigation Team SIT to probe the alleged firing by police on people protesting against desecration of religious scriptures in Kotkapura in 2015.It has been decided...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021