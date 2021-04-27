Left Menu

Dalai Lama contributes to PM-CARES Fund to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19

I pray that the pandemic threat will end soon, the spiritual leader said.With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, Indias total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 27-04-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 12:17 IST
Dalai Lama contributes to PM-CARES Fund to strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday announced to make a contribution to the PM-CARES Fund to strengthen India’s fight against the “alarming COVID-19 surge”.

''I have been following the continuing challenge that the Covid-19 pandemic has been posing across the world, including in India, with concern,'' he said in a statement.

''At this critical time, during this alarming Covid-19 surge, I have asked the Dalai Lama Trust to make a donation to the PM-CARES Fund as a token of our solidarity with fellow Indian brothers and sisters,'' he added.

''May I take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation for all the efforts that are being made to tackle this devastating pandemic, especially by those courageously working on the frontline. I pray that the pandemic threat will end soon,'' the spiritual leader said.

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The Centre had set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund in March 2020 with the primary objective to deal with any kind of emergency situation like the one currently posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and provide relief to those affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

10 states account for 69.1 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, reported 69.1 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.With 3,23,144 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection ...

UBS takes unexpected $774 mln Archegos hit, overshadowing Q1 profit beat

UBS reported a surprise 774 million hit on Tuesday from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos, taking the shine off a forecast-beating 14 rise in quarterly net profit at the worlds largest wealth manager. The charge taken by Switzer...

SC allows Vedanta to operate its plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu for producing oxygen.

SC allows Vedanta to operate its plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu for producing oxygen....

Oxygen shortage: Govt imports 20 cryogenic tankers, allocates them to states

The Centre has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to states to address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country as it deals with spiralling cases of COVID-19. As mapping of liquid medical oxyge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021