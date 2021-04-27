Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 16:07 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India's coronavirus death toll neared the bleak milestone of 200,000 with another 2,771 fatalities reported on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Denmark aims to start local production of coronavirus vaccines in 2022, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, after previously expressing concern over the European Union's handling of vaccine procurement. * The European Commission launched legal action against AstraZeneca for not respecting its contract for the supply of vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.

AMERICAS * Some U.S. lawmakers and wealthy technology executives have joined forces to boost aid to India as it grapples with a severe spike in coronavirus infections, with a focus on ensuring aid is equally distributed across the country, a Congress member said.

* Canada will send the armed forces and Red Cross to Ontario to help the country's most populous province as it struggles to cope with a surge in hospitalizations from COVID-19, the country's public safety minister said on Monday. * The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine with other countries as soon as the next few weeks, the White House said.

* The Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave of the virus that is battering Latin America's largest nation. ASIA-PACIFIC

* People in India are rushing unnecessarily to hospital, exacerbating a crisis over surging COVID-19 infections caused by mass gatherings, more contagious variants and low vaccination rates, the WHO said, while vital medical supplies poured into the country as hospitals short of oxygen supplies and beds turned away coronavirus patients. * Japan will open a mass vaccination centre in central Tokyo next month, officials said, part of the country's bid to speed up its inoculation campaign as the Olympic Games looms.

* Hong Kong will reopen bars and nightclubs from April 29 for people who have been vaccinated and use a government mobile phone application, the Asian financial hub's health secretary said. * Thailand reported 15 new coronavirus deaths, setting a daily record for the third time in four days in its worst-outbreak yet, as an expert warned of big problems ahead from insufficient testing.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Health authorities are reallocating around 75% of Democratic Republic of Congo's 1.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to other African countries to make sure they're used before they expire, a UNICEF representative said on Monday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The WHO said it was still in discussions about the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine and had not yet set a date to evaluate the shot's clinical data for possible emergency use listing.

* Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it will give India at least 450,000 vials of its antiviral drug remdesivir and help boost production. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Shares dipped from record highs on Tuesday as optimism about the economic recovery was dented by caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and a raft of earning updates. (Compiled by Federico Maccioni, Krishna Chandra Eluri and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Arun Koyyur, Shounak Dasgupta and Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

French President Macron: condemns treatment of protesters in Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday the treatment of protesters in Chad, where at least two people were killed and 27 injured as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule after the military took...

Avoid travelling to Nepal for onward journey to third countries: Indian embassy

The Indian Embassy here on Tuesday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Nepal for the purposes of onward journeys to third countries after Kathmandu banned all foreign nationals from using the Himalayan nation as a transit point as p...

POLL-Biden fares better than Trump over his first 100 days

More than half of Americans approve of President Joe Biden after nearly 100 days on the job, according to ReutersIpsos polling, a level of support that his Republican predecessor Donald Trump never achieved and one that should help Democrat...

Oil spills outside China's Qingdao port after ship collision

A tanker carrying around one million barrels of oil products was involved in a collision near the Chinese port city of Qingdao, spilling oil into the Yellow Sea, Chinas Shandong Maritime Safety Administration and tanker representatives said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021