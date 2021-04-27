Ghaziabad police chief in home-isolation as precautionary measure

Ghaziabad police chief Amit Pathak has isolated himself at his home as a precautionary measure after dozens of administrative officials here tested positive for coronavirus. An official had said Monday that around 50 Ghaziabad administration personnel including Chief Medical Officer N K Gupta had tested positive for COVID-19, a day after District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey was found infected with the virus.

DIG/SSP Pathak said on Tuesday that his RT-PCR test report has come negative, but added that he has isolated himself at his home as a precaution and would take a second test.

It was wrongly reported on Monday that Pathak, too, was among the officials who had tested positive for the virus. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and his wife had tested positive on April 25, and they are in home quarantine. Ghaziabad, adjoining Delhi, is among the districts worst-hit by the pandemic in Uttar Pradesh.

