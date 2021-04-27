Left Menu

At 265, UP records its highest single-day COVID death toll; nearly 33,000 more test positive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:20 IST
Uttar Pradesh Tuesday recorded its highest COVID-19 death toll so far as 265 people succumbed to the disease, while the state added nearly 33,000 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 11,53,097, according to official data. With the fresh fatalities, the total death toll in the state reached 11,678, the data showed. Of the 265 fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded 39, followed by 15 each in Kanpur and Ghaziabad, while Allahabad and Varanasi recorded 13 deaths each. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining the national capital, recorded 12 deaths, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Of the 32,993 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in the state, 4,437 were registered in Lucknow, followed by 2,320 in Kanpur, 1,752 in Varanasi, 1,521 in Allahabad, 1,427 in Bareilly, 1,291 in Meerut and 1,068 in Ghaziabad.

In the past 24 hours, 30,398 COVID-19 patients have recovered, taking the total number of patients discharged in the state to 8,34,961.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 306,458, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, more than 1.84 lakh samples were tested in the state, taking the overall number to 4.01 crore, the statement said. The state's previous highest one-day toll was 249, reported on Monday.

