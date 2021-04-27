New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL78 PB-AMARINDER-SIDHU Sidhu's outbursts against his own govt total indiscipline; he may be leaving for AAP: Amarinder Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday slammed Navjot Singh Sidhu for continuously attacking him and his government, calling the Congress leader's outbursts ''total indiscipline'' and suggesting that he may be leaving for the AAP. DEL70 HR-VIRUS-LD KHATTAR Arguing over numbers won't bring back the dead, focus on those suffering now: Khattar Rohtak (Haryana): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said it was pointless to argue over COVID-19 fatality figures as the dead won’t came back to life, and the focus should be on helping those suffering now.

DEL63 UP-VIRUS-DINESH SHARMA Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Dinesh Sharma hospitalised days after he tested positive for COVID-19 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday, nearly a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus. DEL47 UP-PRIYANKA-LETTER-YOGI Future generations won't forgive you, Priyanka writes to Adityanath on COVID-19 crisis Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleging low testing for COVID-19, a shortage of oxygen beds and a sluggish vaccination drive in the state, which is battling a ''terrible'' second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

DES13 UP-VIRUS-ANSARI Gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari tests positive for coronavirus Banda (UP): Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari tested positive for coronavirus and has been kept in isolation in the district jail here, officials said on Tuesday.

DES36 UP-VIRUS-CASES At 265, UP records its highest single-day COVID death toll; nearly 33,000 more test positive Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Tuesday recorded its highest COVID-19 death toll so far as 265 people succumbed to the disease, while the state added nearly 33,000 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 11,53,097, according to official data.

DES20 UKD-LD-KUMBH Kumbh Mela: Seers keep last Shahi Snan symbolic Dehradun/Rishikesh: The last 'shahi snan' at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar on Tuesday was a subdued affair with seers keeping the ritual symbolic in view of a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

DES21 RJ-GEHLOT-PM Acquire all tankers across country for supply of oxygen to states, Gehlot urges PM Modi Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, urging him to acquire all tankers across the country to supply medical oxygen to the states, official sources said.

DES31 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES Rajasthan records highest single-day rise of 121 COVID deaths; over 16,000 fresh cases Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 121 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Tuesday as well as 16,089 fresh cases.

DES12 HP-VIRUS CASES Himachal reports 851 fresh cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths Shimla: Thirteen more people died due to coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh which reported 851 fresh cases of the infection, taking the state's virus tally to 90,044, an official said on Tuesday.

