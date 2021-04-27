UK records 2,685 new COVID cases, 17 deaths on Tuesday

UK records 2,685 new COVID cases, 17 deaths on TuesdayReuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:52 IST
Britain recorded 2,685 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Tuesday, according to official government data.
That compares to 2,064 new cases and six deaths reported a day earlier.
