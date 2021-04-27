Left Menu

Oxygen woes: 12 COVID-19 patients moved from Thane hospital

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:13 IST
Oxygen woes: 12 COVID-19 patients moved from Thane hospital

At least 12 COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Thane city were on Tuesday shifted to other hospitals in view of depleting oxygen stock at the medical facility, a doctor said.

Dr Harish Kedar, who runs the private hospital, told media persons that as the existing medical oxygen stock at his facility was fast getting exhausted, the management decided to shift the critical patients to other hospitals in the city.

The hospital had around 40 COVID-19 patients of which 12 were in the ICU on oxygen support and were moved to other medical facilities in the morning as a proactive measure, he said.

An official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) confirmed the incident and said efforts were on to replenish oxygen stock at the hospital.

He said a senior TMC officer was present at the oxygen suppliers location to monitor the process of getting a fresh stock of the life-saving gas used to treat critical COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Thane district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday held a meeting to review the pandemic situation and availability of oxygen and Remdesivir injections in government and private hospitals.

Talking to the media later, Shinde said he has asked the stake-holders to ensure hospital beds are made available to needy patients.

The minister said there was a marginal drop in the number of new COVID-19 patients in the district but the administration was not taking any chances and preparing itself for any eventuality.

Hospitals should conduct fire safety and oxygen storage and availability audits, Shinde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

HC tells WB govt to demolish illegal constructions on Teesta river bed at Jalpaiguri

The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to demolish illegal constructions, including pubs and restaurants, on the river bed of Teesta in front of residential buildings of the judges a...

Rs 1.45-cr cash seized by EC teams in West Bengal

Surveillance teams of the Election Commission EC have seized Rs 1.45 crore suspect cash from various areas in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday, officials said.In the first instance, Rs 30 lakh cash was seized by the teams at Maulali crossi...

Over 1,200 MBBS, medical college students to be deputed for COVID patients: Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will put on duty over 1,200 MBBS and postgraduate students of medical colleges to look after coronavirus patients. He said extra beds are being created at hospitals for infection patient...

FM inaugurates India's first 3D printed house at IIT-M

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday inaugurated the countrys first 3D printed house at IIT, Madras, conceived by former alumini and built in just five days, and said the nation needs more such young minds, who send positivi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021