Mexico reports another 3,592 coronavirus cases, 434 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 3,592 new coronavirus cases and 434 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 2,333,126 and fatalities to 215,547.

Separate government data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

