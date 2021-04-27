K'taka to utilise services of call centre staff to guide home quarantined COVID patients

Karnataka will utilise the services of the call centre staff to guide COVID patients who are home quarantined.

''It is decided to utilise the service of 1,100 Call centre staff to give guidance to Covid patients who are under home isolation,'' Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters after the COVID Task Force Committee meeting.

According to him, already 400 staff are currently working in call centres and more will be hired for the next six months at a cost of Rs 11 crore.

''These staff will work in different departments. Also telemedicine systems will be put in place at a cost of Rs 20 crore,'' said the Minister.

Sudhakar reiterated that makeshift hospitals with a capacity of 2,000 to 3,000 beds will be established in Bengaluru within 15 to 20 days.

All districts will have these kinds of hospitals, he added.

The minister dismissed charges of hiding COVID related details.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)