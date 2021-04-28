China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on April 27, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 17 from 14 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland now stands at 90,622, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)