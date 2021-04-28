Health News Roundup: India's total deaths from COVID-19 passes 200,000 marks; Russia's Sputnik V developers reject Brazil's criticisms and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India's total deaths from COVID-19 passes 200,000 mark

India on Wednesday reported a record rise in deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, taking its total fatalities past the 200,000 marks, while overall daily cases rose by a record 360,960. With 3,293 new deaths, India's total number of fatalities now stands at 201,187, and the overall number of cases is now nearly 18 million, according to health ministry data.

Quebec reports first death of patient in Canada following AstraZeneca vaccine

The province of Quebec on Tuesday reported Canada's first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks.

Nestle staff sought to help Lonza production for Moderna vaccine: Swiss TV

Drugmaker Lonza Group, under pressure to find workers to help speed production of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, is recruiting temporary employees from food giant Nestle to staff Swiss plants making ingredients for the shot, state broadcaster RTS said on Tuesday, citing sources. Moderna last week blamed projected second-quarter delays in shipments of its vaccine to countries including Britain and Canada on production bottlenecks. Switzerland's Lonza is the key supplier of ingredients needed to produce the messenger RNA vaccine.

Russia's Sputnik V developers reject Brazil's criticisms

Russian developers of Sputnik V rejected Brazil's criticisms of the COVID-19 shot, saying on Tuesday that its refusal to approve the vaccine for use was not justified on scientific grounds. The board of Brazil's health regulator Anvisa voted unanimously not to approve COVID-19 after technical staff warned of flaws in its development along with incomplete data regarding the vaccine's safety and efficacy.

Top U.S. trade negotiator discussed vaccine ramp-up with Novavax executive

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed increasing COVID-19 vaccine production in a virtual meeting on Tuesday with an executive with drugmaker Novavax, Tai's office said in a statement. Tai and Novavax Executive Vice President John Trizzino also discussed a proposal before the World Trade Organization to waive certain intellectual property rights in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the USTR statement said.

Citing 'stunning progress' on coronavirus, Biden celebrates easing of mask rules

Fully vaccinated people can safely engage in outdoor activities like walking and hiking without wearing masks but should continue to use face-coverings in public spaces where they are required, U.S. health regulators and President Joe Biden said on Tuesday while urging those who have not to get the shot. The updated health advice comes as more than half of all adults in the United States have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,231: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,231 to 3,332,532, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 312 to 82,280, the tally showed.

South Korea to lift mandatory quarantine for residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

South Korea said on Wednesday it will offer some exemptions to mandatory quarantine measures for people who have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, in an effort to encourage more vaccinations. South Korea has so far vaccinated 4% of its 52 million-strong population but has set an ambitious target of giving shots to 70% of its people by September and reaching herd immunity by November.

UK survey finds rising unease about AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

British enthusiasm for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has faded in the past month, reflecting rising unease about its possible links to rare adverse side effects, though overall UK confidence in vaccines is high, an updated survey has found. The survey of almost 5,000 people showed a significant increase in the proportion who said they want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible but also found that almost a quarter of those asked now believe the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots – up from 13% last month.

Venezuelans seek home care for COVID-19 amid crumbling health system

Venezuelan COVID-19 patients are paying doctors to come to their homes due to the high cost of private clinics and hospitals overflowing with patients and often lacking oxygen and medicine, doctors interviewed by Reuters said in recent weeks. Family members tend to chip in or launch crowdfunding campaigns for infected relatives, said Laura Martinez, a 55-year-old resident of the lower-middle-class Las Acacias neighborhood in western Caracas, whose husband and elderly parents were treated at home. Patients who receive home treatment for the coronavirus generally purchase respirators, oxygen tanks, and anti-viral drugs.

