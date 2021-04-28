Left Menu

COVID-19: Maharashtra immunization count crosses 1.53 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 14:16 IST
COVID-19: Maharashtra immunization count crosses 1.53 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With over 3.88 lakh more people receiving the COVID-19 jabs in Maharashtra, the overall immunization count in the state has crossed 1.53 crore, a health official said on Wednesday.

At least 3,88,247 eligible people were inoculated on Tuesday, the official said.

Of them, 4,017 healthcare workers received the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,899 were given the second dose, he said.

As many as 20,276 and 13,753 frontline workers were administered the first and second jabs, respectively, on Tuesday, the official said.

In the above 45-year category, 2,12,699 people received the first dose and 1,27,603 the second dose, the official said, adding 65,140 people were inoculated in Mumbai alone.

According to the Maharashtra health department, the state has inoculated a total of 1,53,37,832 people so far, including 25,15,076 in Mumbai alone.

As many as 10,99,415 healthcare workers had received the first dose, while 6,09,790 had received their second dose, it was stated.

Similarly, 12,74,492 frontline workers have received the first dose, while 4,58,586 have taken the second dose.

In the 45 plus category, 1,06,71,093 people have got their first dose and 12,24,456 the second dose so far.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 66,358 fresh cases and 895 fatalities that raised the tally of the infections to 44,10,085 and the toll to 66,179. The state currently has 6,72,434 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Merkel presses China for human rights dialogue

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Chinas prime minister Wednesday for broader discussions on human rights issues, telling him that the relationship between their countries means that we can address difficult issues and put everything ...

Clarity of mind, plans has helped me, says Unadkat

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat said clarity of mind has helped him to make a good start to this IPL season and he wants to build on the momentum going forward.The 29-year-old from Gujarat has so far snared four wickets in his three g...

The good that people do: Indians reach out with helping hand as Covid spirals

Even the darkest cloud, it is said, has a silver lining. And because most oft-quoted clichs are rooted in reality, myriad acts of kindness, be it home cooked meals for the ill or arranging an oxygen cylinder, are shining through Indias grav...

Paytm to make available 21,000 oxygen concentrators from May 1st week

Digital payments and financial services company Paytm have placed an order for 21,000 oxygen concentrators which will be made available from the first week of May in the country, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. The company has rai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021