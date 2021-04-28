COVID-19 infected judge struggles for ventilator

A COVID-19 infected Delhi judicial officer is unable to get the ventilator support in the hospital here, court sources said on Wednesday. Nupur Gupta, a Metropolitan Magistrate in the Tis Hazari Court complex, is currently admitted to a hospital here. The 32-year-old judge is in dire need of the ventilator as her health has deteriorated, sources told PTI. She had tested positive on April 22, pursuant to which she was rushed to the private hospital. According to the government's 'Delhi Corona' application at 4:30 PM, the national capital was left with only five intensive care units (ICU) beds with ventilators, out of the capacity of 1,657. Delhi is recording a massive surge in coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, the city recorded 24,149 new COVID-19 cases and 381 related deaths.

