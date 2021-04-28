Turkey signs deal for 50 million Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines - minister

Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered within six months, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

The first shipments of Sputnik V vaccine, which is at the final stage of testing for authorisation for emergency use in Turkey, will be made in May, Koca said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)