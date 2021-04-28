Left Menu

Turkey signs deal for 50 million Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines - minister

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:23 IST
Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered within six months, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

The first shipments of Sputnik V vaccine, which is at the final stage of testing for authorisation for emergency use in Turkey, will be made in May, Koca said.

