Turkey signs deal for 50 million Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines - minister

Turkey signs deal for 50 million Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines - ministerReuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:23 IST
Turkey has signed a deal for 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered within six months, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.
The first shipments of Sputnik V vaccine, which is at the final stage of testing for authorisation for emergency use in Turkey, will be made in May, Koca said.
