Mexico reports another 3,818 coronavirus cases, 371 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 3,818 new coronavirus cases and 371 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 2,336,944 and fatalities to 215,918.

Separate government data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure

