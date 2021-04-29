Left Menu

Oxygen crisis: Delhi's Sehgal Neo Hospital left with 1 hour of oxygen supply

Delhi's Sehgal Neo Hospital on Thursday sent out an SOS over oxygen shortage and informed that the hospital is left with just one hour of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:45 IST
Oxygen crisis: Delhi's Sehgal Neo Hospital left with 1 hour of oxygen supply
Sehgal Neo Hospital (Image courtesy: @SehgalNeo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Sehgal Neo Hospital on Thursday sent out an SOS over oxygen shortage and informed that the hospital is left with just one hour of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients. "70 out of 150 patients are on medical oxygen support. Currently, we are operating on a dangerously low supply which can lead to a very serious patient incident including loss of life," the hospital said in a statement issued.

"13 of our patients are in the ICU or on ventilator and their lives can be under threat in case the oxygen supply is interrupted," the hospital said. "#SOSDelhi. We need #Oxygen. 1 hr oxygen left for 70/150 on O2 support. The latest government orders removed our old vendor Seth(LMO tank) and assigned Paramount (only cylinder) who can't supply the capacity we need. @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @SatyendarJain @LtGovDelhi @DMwestDelhi @DrHVoffice," the hospital tweet read.

"We are distressed that we have to do this again. We have received so much help. Our staff is working 24X7, but this is the crisis we have faced every few hours for the last 10 days. Please help us save lives and continue to do our work," it added. Sehgal Neo Hospital is a 100 bed, multi-specialty hospital which has allocated 80 per cent of its beds for COVID patients.

The national capital is witnessing over 300 daily fatalities due to COVID-19 for the last seven days. The city reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases and 368 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the total active cases in Delhi to 99,752, which is the highest so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea athletes headed to Olympics relieved to get coronavirus shots

About 100 South Korean athletes and coaches travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics received their first doses of coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, as the countrys inoculation programme struggles with a shortage of supplies. Vaccinations are n...

Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks

The number of German coronavirus infections seems to be heading lower but the decline is not yet deep enough to suggest that the third wave of the pandemic has been broken, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday. The figures must not o...

Wasn't involved in any match-fixing, position was clarified by ICC itself: Heath Streak

After being handed an eight-year ban by the International Cricket Council ICC for breaching Anti-Corruption Code, former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak on Thursday released a statement saying that he was not involved in any sort of match-fix...

Future aid for Kabul will be linked to democratic standards, Germany says

Any future financial aid for Afghanistan will be conditional on democratic standards being upheld there, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said during a visit to Kabul on Thursday, as NATO troops are set to launch their withdrawal from the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021