Bangladesh offers emergency medical supplies to India to combat COVID-19 surge

Bangladesh on Thursday said it stands in solidarity with its close neighbour India at this ''critical moment'' and offered to send emergency medicines and medical equipment supplies to the country to combat the massive surge in the coronavirus cases.

The supplies include about 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets, Bangladesh foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said ''Bangladesh stands in solidarity with its close neighbour India at this critical moment and Dhaka is ready to provide and mobilise support in every possible way to save lives in there.'' The government said that if needed Dhaka would provide further support to India.

“The Government of Bangladesh expresses deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the recent spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said, adding thoughts and prayers of Bangladeshis were with the people of India for alleviating their sufferings.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Several countries, including the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius have announced medical assistance to India to help it fight the pandemic.

