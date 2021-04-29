Left Menu

Angry relatives of deceased COVID patients attack hospital staff in UP’s Budaun

The relatives of two deceased COVID-19 patients attacked the staff of a local hospital in Budaun district on Thursday claiming that the deaths occurred due to shortage of oxygen, a charge denied by the local administration. Similar scenes of chaos played out in neighboring Ballia district where family members of a COVID-19 patient vandalized the local hospital superintendent's office due to alleged non-availability of adequate oxygen, officials said.

PTI | Budaun/Ballia | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Similar scenes of chaos played out in the neighboring Ballia district where family members of a COVID-19 patient vandalized the local hospital superintendent's office due to alleged non-availability of adequate oxygen, officials said. A record single-day rise of 298 COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh pushed the death toll to 12,241 on Thursday, while the infection tally mounted to 12,17,955 with 35,156 fresh cases.

In Budaun district -- around 290 km from state capital Lucknow – Sultan Singh (55) and Ajit Kumar Dubey (48) were admitted to the local hospital on Thursday but died shortly afterward following which their family members created ruckus claiming that there was shortage of oxygen.

However, Chief Medical Superintendent of Budaun district hospital, B V Ram said the duo was given medication but they had breathing problems and died. They were admitted to the hospital at about 12.05 pm in the emergency ward and had breathing problems. They were given medication but died within 35 minutes of being admitted, Ram said.

The allegation of family members that they died due to oxygen shortage is not true, he said, adding the staff of the hospital's emergency ward was also misbehaved with.

Meanwhile, in Ballia, which is around 265 km from Lucknow, family members of a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly abused the hospital staff and vandalized the premises claiming that the woman was not being given adequate oxygen.

Superintendent of Ballia district hospital, BP Singh claimed that his office was vandalized by family members of a Bhanvari Devi, who is admitted to the orthopedic ward of the hospital.

An FIR in this regard was lodged at the Ballia Police Station against 13 people and one of them has been identified, officials said.

District Magistrate Aditi Singh said there was no shortage of oxygen cylinders in the district hospital and the supply of the life-saving gas has been increased.

Some people are spreading rumors about shortage of oxygen cylinders, Singh claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

