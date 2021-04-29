Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya reviews CoVID-19 preparedness of Port hospitals

Minister directed all Chairpersons of Major Ports to ramp up their capacity and facilities by utilizing CSR funds and make them operational as fast as possible in the coming days. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:00 IST
Minister also reiterated the Chairpersons to personally monitor the Medical Oxygen related cargo for swift and efficient handling of it at all Major Ports.  Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)

Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways(I/C) Shri Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a review meeting for taking stock of the preparedness of Port hospitals in the wake of the second wave of CoVID-19. Chairpersons of all the Major Ports apprised the status of hospitals for the dedicated COVID care management in the meeting.

Currently, 12 Major Ports are operating 9 hospitals dedicatedly for COVID care across the country. Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Kolkata Port Trust, Mumbai Port Trust, Mormugao Port Trust, Chennai Port Trust, Mumbai Port Trust, JN Port Trust, Deendayal Port Trust (erstwhile Kandla Port) are operating these hospitals, with a total capacity of 422 isolations beds, 305 oxygen supported beds, 28 ICU beds and ventilators to provide care to COVID-19 patients.

Minister directed all Chairpersons of Major Ports to ramp up their capacity and facilities by utilizing CSR funds and make them operational as fast as possible in the coming days. Minister also reiterated the Chairpersons to personally monitor the Medical Oxygen related cargo for swift and efficient handling of it at all Major Ports.

In his concluding remarks, Shri Mandaviya said, "India is currently facing the unprecedented situation and we should pull our socks up to contribute immensely by utilizing and ramping up our Port Hospital capacity. We will leave no stone unturned to fight back this pandemic with continuous and united efforts of all Major Ports."

(With Inputs from PIB)

