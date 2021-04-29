Bengal govt seeks 3cr doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Centre

The West Bengal government on Thursday wrote to the Centre, seeking supply of at least three crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines for state-run and private hospitals, an official said.

Two crore doses would be required to inoculate about one crore people in the 18-45 age bracket through government medical facilties and the rest for vaccinating 50 lakh beneficiaries who would visit private hospitals.

''The three crore doses is needed to vaccinate 1.5 crore people in West Bengal in the phase scheduled to start from May 1. We will send more requisitions in subsequent phases,'' he said.

The state government will pay for the vaccines, the official added.

He said that the Centre has also been urged to maintain supply of the free vaccine doses for those above the age of 45.

The inoculation drive has hit a roadblock at several private and state-run hospitals in West Bengal due to unavailability of the vaccines, doctors said.

