PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:44 IST
Plan ready to vaccinate all adults within 3 months: Kejriwal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that a plan had been formulated to vaccinate all adults against coronavirus within the next three months.

Kejriwal said vaccination centres would be set up on a large scale and those eligible must come forward to take the jab.

''Had a meeting with the officials on vaccination drive in Delhi. Prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months,'' he tweeted. ''We will set up vaccination centres on a large scale. All eligible people must come forward to get vaccinated.'' According to officials, orders for 3-lakh vaccine doses have been placed already and it will be placed for the rest of the doses as soon as possible.

''The work for the order and procurement of the vaccine is in progress. The first lot of the vaccine doses will be received soon. Orders for 50-lakh vaccine doses are being placed,'' an official said.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Delhi ''does not have vaccines'' for the inoculation of people in the 18-44 age group and purchase orders had been placed with manufacturers for the same.

The minister, however, said preparations to inoculate people in this category had been completed.

The second coronavirus wave continues to ravage Delhi, which recorded 368 more deaths and 25,986 infections on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 31.76 per cent. PTI GJS HMB

